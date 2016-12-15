Health & Beauty

Make exercise the top goal for a happier 2017 28 December 2016 The Exercise Association of New Zealand (ExerciseNZ) wants people to put their mental wellbeing first when considering New Year's resolutions and is emphasising how physical activity leads to people being happier and having a healthier state of mind.

Entertainment

Rhythm & Alps leads music festival technology 23 December 2016 Rhythm & Alps (R&A) revellers will be treated to an incredible experience of sound, light, optical illusion and art, thanks to world-leading stage technology.

Features

Halberg Youth Council announced 21 December 2016 The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation has today announced a group of 10 for its first ever ‘Halberg Youth Council’ - a groupof young leaders from around the country representing physically disabled young people.

Lifestyle

Raise Your Glass to Good Health with Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie! 21 December 2016 Raise your glass to good health with a Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie – the delicious way to feel great from the inside out! Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie Bases are 100 percent natural, pure, blended, small batch smoothie bases.

Lifestyle

Southern Lakes Festival of Colour Announces First Shows 21 December 2016 Two international theatre shows will be part of the Southern Lakes Festival of Colour in April 2017.

Entertainment

New Release from Michael Giacchino "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 21 December 2016 Walt Disney Records releases the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story soundtrack, which features score by Oscar® and Grammy® award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. The original motion picture soundtrack is available at streaming services and wherever music is sold.

Features

Premier Event Management Acquires Three Triathlons from Competitor Group, Inc. 20 December 2016 Premier Event Management (PEM), a leading endurance sport event producer and organizer, has acquired three well-known triathlons, The Nation’s Triathlon, Philadelphia Triathlon and Lake Geneva Triathlon from Competitor Group, Inc.

Features

Change of Leadership at NZ US Council 20 December 2016 The NZ US Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Leon Grice to the position of Chair.

Features

Construction training requires greater industry alignment 20 December 2016 Building consents are at their highest in more than 10 years, but with the industry coming off such a low base, capacity is still a key issue.

Active

Junior adventure race on Niue April 2017 20 December 2016 Budding adventure racers will get a chance to tackle some of the wild trails on Niue next April.

Fabulous Beauty Finds

Don't Wait for Wrinkles - Fight the Seven Signs of Ageing Before They Start 20 December 2016 Is less stress on the top of your New Year's resolutions list? With Olay Total Effects you'll tick one worry off your list, with anti-ageing skincare that just got even better, giving you the radiant skin you want and helping to tackle the seven signs of ageing!

Financial

Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust debt free and reporting a positive result 19 December 2016 Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust (the Trust) has announced a positive result for the 2015/16 financial year, with an increase in the Trust’s total net equity to $31.2m and full repayment of all loans, ending the financial year debt free.

Active

Buchanan chases place in cycling history at national road championships 16 December 2016 Te Awamutu’s Rushlee Buchanan has the chance to create history when she defends her titles at next month’s Elite Road Cycling National Championships in Napier.

Entertainment

New Release from Jax Jones 'You Don't Know Me' feat. RAYE On Polydor 16 December 2016 Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Jax Jones caps off a brilliant 2016 with brand new single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ featuring forthright and feisty vocals from fellow South Londoner and recent BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Raye.

Active

Halberg Awards nominations announced 16 December 2016 The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation has today announced 87 nominations have been received for six categories at the 54th Halberg Awards – the nation’s pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate sporting achievements by New Zealand teams and athletes in 2016.

Food & Wine

Mountain Michael Gift Hamper - Pinot Gris Scented Candle 16 December 2016 Summer nights can only improve with Mount Michael's first edition gift hamper. With each sip and bite you'll be transported to Central Otago with the tastes of locally grown walnuts and Pinot Noir.

Entertainment

Air New Zealand's Latest Safety Video Sound Track by Ladyhawke 16 December 2016 Air New Zealand has cast an all-star lineup of homegrown talent in its latest safety video, which highlights the tourism jewels in the Northland region of New Zealand.

Entertainment

St. Albion 'Ghosting' featuring Max Frost 16 December 2016 St. Albion releases a second single, 'Ghosting' feat. Max Frost, which is already gathering some early online and tastemaker press: OnesToWatch, Earmilk, TheInterns

Fabulous Beauty Finds

Savar's Ultra Brightening Face Pack 16 December 2016 Summer's on its way – protect and hydrate your skin with Savar's new Rosehip Advanced Protection Moisturiser SPF 15 and Rosehip Ultra Brightening Serum.

Fabulous Beauty Finds

Savar's Advanced Hand Repair 16 December 2016 Savar's uber-nourishing natural hand repair has just been released in beautiful new packaging and a heavenly new fragrance.

Active

Global leader Hansgrohe signs on as Headline Sponsor 15 December 2016 Since 2012 Hansgrohe has been keeping it clean at the Absa Cape Epic: providing and managing a world class temporary shower service for riders after a long day in the saddle.