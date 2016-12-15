Make exercise the top goal for a happier 2017
28 December 2016
The Exercise Association of New Zealand (ExerciseNZ) wants people to put their mental wellbeing first when considering New Year's resolutions and is emphasising how physical activity leads to people being happier and having a healthier state of mind.
Rhythm & Alps leads music festival technology
23 December 2016
Rhythm & Alps (R&A) revellers will be treated to an incredible experience of sound, light, optical illusion and art, thanks to world-leading stage technology.
Halberg Youth Council announced
21 December 2016
The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation has today announced a group of 10 for its first ever ‘Halberg Youth Council’ - a groupof young leaders from around the country representing physically disabled young people.
Raise Your Glass to Good Health with Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie!
21 December 2016
Raise your glass to good health with a Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie – the delicious way to feel great from the inside out! Goodness Kitchen Detox Smoothie Bases are 100 percent natural, pure, blended, small batch smoothie bases.
Southern Lakes Festival of Colour Announces First Shows
21 December 2016
Two international theatre shows will be part of the Southern Lakes Festival of Colour in April 2017.
Orion media release - EV chargers open in Akaroa - 20 Dec 2016
21 December 2016
Two electric vehicle (EV) charging stations opened in Akaroa today.
New Release from Michael Giacchino "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
21 December 2016
Walt Disney Records releases the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story soundtrack, which features score by Oscar® and Grammy® award-winning composer Michael Giacchino. The original motion picture soundtrack is available at streaming services and wherever music is sold.
Premier Event Management Acquires Three Triathlons from Competitor Group, Inc.
20 December 2016
Premier Event Management (PEM), a leading endurance sport event producer and organizer, has acquired three well-known triathlons, The Nation’s Triathlon, Philadelphia Triathlon and Lake Geneva Triathlon from Competitor Group, Inc.
Change of Leadership at NZ US Council
20 December 2016
The NZ US Council is pleased to announce the appointment of Leon Grice to the position of Chair.
Construction training requires greater industry alignment
20 December 2016
Building consents are at their highest in more than 10 years, but with the industry coming off such a low base, capacity is still a key issue.
Junior adventure race on Niue April 2017
20 December 2016
Budding adventure racers will get a chance to tackle some of the wild trails on Niue next April.
Don't Wait for Wrinkles - Fight the Seven Signs of Ageing Before They Start
20 December 2016
Is less stress on the top of your New Year's resolutions list? With Olay Total Effects you'll tick one worry off your list, with anti-ageing skincare that just got even better, giving you the radiant skin you want and helping to tackle the seven signs of ageing!
Beautify and Brighten Your Summer Skin with Olay Total Effects Touch of Foundation BB Creme
20 December 2016
Searching for the perfect summer cover? The search is over thanks to Olay Total Effects Touch of Foundation BB Crème SPF 15 - the perfect ray of light cover for naturally radiant skin!
Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust debt free and reporting a positive result
19 December 2016
Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust (the Trust) has announced a positive result for the 2015/16 financial year, with an increase in the Trust’s total net equity to $31.2m and full repayment of all loans, ending the financial year debt free.
Buchanan chases place in cycling history at national road championships
16 December 2016
Te Awamutu’s Rushlee Buchanan has the chance to create history when she defends her titles at next month’s Elite Road Cycling National Championships in Napier.
New Release from Jax Jones 'You Don't Know Me' feat. RAYE On Polydor
16 December 2016
Multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Jax Jones caps off a brilliant 2016 with brand new single ‘You Don’t Know Me’ featuring forthright and feisty vocals from fellow South Londoner and recent BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Raye.
Boroughs basketball courts in Albany, Avondale and Central Auckland open in time for summer
16 December 2016
Spark and Auckland Council have opened three more Boroughs community basketball courts in North, West and Central Auckland, for people to enjoy over the summer period.
Halberg Awards nominations announced
16 December 2016
The Halberg Disability Sport Foundation has today announced 87 nominations have been received for six categories at the 54th Halberg Awards – the nation’s pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate sporting achievements by New Zealand teams and athletes in 2016.
Mountain Michael Gift Hamper - Pinot Gris Scented Candle
16 December 2016
Summer nights can only improve with Mount Michael's first edition gift hamper. With each sip and bite you'll be transported to Central Otago with the tastes of locally grown walnuts and Pinot Noir.
Air New Zealand's Latest Safety Video Sound Track by Ladyhawke
16 December 2016
Air New Zealand has cast an all-star lineup of homegrown talent in its latest safety video, which highlights the tourism jewels in the Northland region of New Zealand.
St. Albion 'Ghosting' featuring Max Frost
16 December 2016
St. Albion releases a second single, 'Ghosting' feat. Max Frost, which is already gathering some early online and tastemaker press: OnesToWatch, Earmilk, TheInterns
Savar's Ultra Brightening Face Pack
16 December 2016
Summer's on its way – protect and hydrate your skin with Savar's new Rosehip Advanced Protection Moisturiser SPF 15 and Rosehip Ultra Brightening Serum.
Savar's Advanced Hand Repair
16 December 2016
Savar's uber-nourishing natural hand repair has just been released in beautiful new packaging and a heavenly new fragrance.
Global leader Hansgrohe signs on as Headline Sponsor
15 December 2016
Since 2012 Hansgrohe has been keeping it clean at the Absa Cape Epic: providing and managing a world class temporary shower service for riders after a long day in the saddle.
Huntin' Hunkin Unstoppable in Wellington Track Cycling League
15 December 2016
Lisa Hunkin (Lower Hutt) continued her domiance of the women's competitions at the seventh round of the track cycling Burkes Cycles Speed League Spring Series held at the Wellington Velodrome in Hataitai on Sunday December 11.